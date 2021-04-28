Compendium of Water Supply Technologies in Emergencies 1st Edition

Foreword

Access to safe water is a necessity to sustain life and is critical to reducing the burden and spread of disease. It also underpins human rights, dignity and wellbeing, and sustainable development. With the Covid-19 pandemic, the benefit of access to safe water, as a key preventative measure to reducing public health risks is crucial, now more than ever.

Today, 2.2 billion people lack access to safe water and are forced to rely on potentially contaminated sources or purchasing water from unregulated water vendors – putting their health and safety at significant risk. This is only further exacerbated in humanitarian settings and fragile contexts, due to increased attacks on water infrastructure, public health outbreaks and impact of climate change on natural disasters. It also further hampers the sector’s capacity to guarantee the safe water chain, including collection, handling, storage, treatment and consumption.

The complexity of this issue requires a comprehensive and systematic approach to the application and use of appropriate water supply technologies in humanitarian settings and fragile contexts. The technical guidance on water supply technologies provided in this publication plays a pivotal role in building capacity and promoting evidence-based decision making for the sector. It also speaks greatly to the vision of the cluster, acting as a driver for improved coordination and optimises the use of a common tool to deliver an accountable and high-quality response. This publication covers water supply technologies suitable from the acute response to the more longer-term stabilisation and recovery phases. This is seen crucial as the humanitarian community has been increasingly confronted with longer-term and protracted crisis, with an increased need to further reinforce synergies and linkages between lifesaving humanitarian efforts and sustainable development.

Together with Global WASH Cluster partners and under the leadership of the German WASH Network, the elaboration of this technical guidance demonstrates an impressive level of collective commitments and collaborative efforts from an extensive range of international sector experts and organisations – resulting in an all-inclusive reference that encompasses the broad spectrum of appropriate water supply technologies in the sector.

The Global WASH Cluster is pleased to host the online version of this compendium together with the Sustainable Sanitation Alliance. We have great appreciation for the partners and donors, who have made this possible through their past and continuous support efforts.

Monica Ramos

Global WASH Cluster Coordinator