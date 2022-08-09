Compendium of Sanitation Systems and Technologies (2nd revised edition) [EN/AR]

Introduction

Background and Target Audience

The Compendium of Sanitation Systems and Technolo-gies was first published in 2008 during the Internation-al Year of Sanitation. Since then it has been translated into several languages and distributed digitally by var-ious sector organizations. The document’s popularity lies in its brevity – structuring and presenting a huge range of information on tried and tested technologies in a single document. As in the first edition, we do not consider sanitation technologies that are under devel-opment or that exist only as prototypes. Also, we only include “improved” sanitation technologies that provide safe, hygienic, and accessible sanitation. Like the first edition, we include the whole range of urban, peri-urban and rural technologies (e.g., from single pits to conven-tional sewers).

The Compendium is a guidance document for engineers and planners in low- and middle-income countries, pri-marily intended to be used for communicative planning processes involving local communities. It is also intend-ed for persons/experts who have detailed knowledge about conventional high-end technologies and require information on infrastructure and different system con-figurations. It is not intended as a stand-alone document for engineers, making decisions for the community, e.g., expert-driven decision-making.

What’s New in the Second Edition?

The revised, second edition has more content, and offers:

Simplified user guidance 2. Revised technology descriptions with updated refer-ences and improved illustrations based on reviews by renowned sector experts and taking into account key developments in the sector over the last six years 3. A more elaborate presentation of input and output products that clarifies the compatibility between technologies and streamlines system configuration 4. Five new technology information sheets and a sec-tion on emerging technologies 5. An additional sanitation system, “System 5: Biogas System”

Structure and Use of the Compendium

Like the first edition, the Compendium is divided into two parts: (1) the System Templates and a description about how to use them; and (2) the Technology Infor-mation Sheets.

It is recommended that the Compendium user first review the sections “Compendium Terminology” (pp. 10-13) and “Using the System Templates” (pp. 16-19), to become familiar with the key terms and structure of the system templates and their components. There-after, the user can move between the system templates and technology information sheets (they are cross-ref-erenced) until he/she has identified systems and/or technologies appropriate for further investigation. Even-tually, the user should be able to develop one or several system configurations to present to the community of the intervention area. Following the community’s sug-gestions, the Compendium can then be used to re-eval-uate and redesign the systems accordingly.

The Compendium is only one document in the field to facilitate informed decision-making on the part of differ-ent stakeholders involved in improving environmental sanitation services, and should be used in conjunction with other available publications and tools. An overview of complementary sanitation sector development tools is provided on the following double page.