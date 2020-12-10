Compendium of Indicators on Female Genital Mutilation : UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the elimination of female genital mutilation: Accelerating Change, December 2020

BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT

Female genital mutilation (FGM) is defined as the “procedures involving partial or total removal of the female external genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons” (WHO and others, 2008, p. 4). It is estimated that more than 200 million women and girls have been subjected to it globally (UNICEF, 2020). While current efforts have led to a decrease in overall prevalence, a projected 68 million girls will be at risk between 2015 and 2030 unless efforts to eradicate the practice are intensified. The current estimates of 3.9 million girls mutilated each year will rise to 4.6 million by 2030 (UNFPA, 2018a). At that point, nearly one in three girls worldwide will be born in the 30 countries where FGM is concentrated. If progress continues at the current pace, the total number of girls affected will increase because demographic growth in countries most affected offsets global progress.

Behind these numbers are the lives of young girls born in communities where norms deprive them of sexual rights. These are girls who cannot exercise agency over their bodies, whose physical and psychological health is compromised, and who face a greater risk of dying when giving birth. They are more likely to drop out of school, like their mothers, and end up in an early marriage. The majority live in poor rural areas. All of these issues in turn affect the lives of their children as well as the broader economy and well-being of families and entire societies.

In recent years, increasing attention has been given to this violation of girls’ rights and public health issue, spearheaded by numerous international and regional human rights instruments. These include the 2012 United Nations General Assembly resolution “urging the international community to intensify global efforts to eliminate female genital mutilation”. This momentum is reflected in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 5.3, which calls for the elimination of “all harmful practices, such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation”.

A key accelerator of progress is the Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation: Accelerating Change, implemented by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It started in 2008 and entered its third phase in 2018, aiming to accelerate efforts to reduce FGM, and fulfil the rights of girls and women by realizing social and gender norms transformation by 2021.

Through a multisectoral approach, the programme seeks to reach 12 million girls with preventative or protection and care services as well as more than 18 million people in 16 African countries between 2018 and 2021.

In the last 30 years, programmes addressing FGM have had an impact. Today a girl is one-third less likely to be cut than 30 years ago. The majority of people in countries with data on the issue think it should end, especially among educated and urbanized populations.

Between 2008 and 2017, the Joint Programme facilitated access to prevention, protection and care services for about 3.3 million women and girls across 16 countries. In Phase II of the programme, 8,963 communities involving 24.6 million individuals made public declarations of FGM abandonment (UNFPA, 2018b).

As FGM is an extreme form of violence against women and girls and a manifestation of gender inequality, which impedes development of their full potential, progress towards FGM abandonment will not only improve the lives of millions of women and girls and their families, but will also contribute to achieving other SDG targets for the full realization of gender equality and women’s empowerment (in particular, targets 5.1 on women’s rights and 5.6 on access to sexual and reproductive health), improvement of maternal health (target 3.1) and reduced child mortality (target 3.2) and other related SDGs impacting on the development of society as a whole.

The major challenge today is sustaining achievements made while addressing population growth that puts more girls at risk of being cut. If interventions are not scaled up and accelerated to outpace the impact of demographic trends, the number of girls and women undergoing FGM will continue to increase, and the absolute number of girls who have gone through the practice will be higher by 2030 than it is today.