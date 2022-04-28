The A-Compass: the UNFPA adaptive management model - Acceleration for transformative results

Introduction

This document charts a course for the integration of adaptive management throughout the organization, including the managing of projects and programmes.

As such, it represents the first time that UNFPA is defining a conceptual model for adaptive management, though adaptation itself is a longstanding practice. It introduces the A–Compass, in which “A” stands for “adaptation” and the four directions of the compass represent the four drivers of adaptation: learning, agility, collaboration and leadership. The A–Compass is a new model for use by UNFPA staff and partners as they operationalize adaptive management. A toolbox with 16 activities supports the approach. This document also introduces the concepts of adaptation and the drivers behind adaptation, and concludes by proposing paths for UNFPA to explore towards fostering ongoing adaptive culture within the organization.

The primary audience is all UNFPA staff. The A–Compass will also be helpful for UNFPA partners and other developmental organizations that expect to institutionalize adaptive management.

KEY MESSAGES

Accelerating achievement of the three transformative results requires adaptive management

Adaptation and continuous learning at the individual, interpersonal, team and organizational levels drives results

Adaptability is a soft skill; learning to use the A–Compass is an “all in” exercise that is accessible to and achievable by everyone

The A–Compass provides direction, guiding us towards realization of an adaptive culture

ADAPTATION: AN ACCELERATOR IN THE ACHIEVEMENT OF TRANSFORMATIVE RESULTS

UNFPA embraces the vision set forth in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the targets contained in the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. UNFPA has organized its work around three ambitious, transformative and people-centred results in the period leading up to 2030:

a. ending preventable maternal deaths;

b. ending the unmet need for family planning; and

c. ending gender-based violence and all harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child, early and forced marriage.

The UNFPA Strategic Plan, 2022-2025, identifies “resilience and adaptation” as accelerators to achieve the three transformative results. By prioritizing adaptation in the strategic plan, UNFPA acknowledges its importance in accelerating progress through its 6+6 framework with six interconnected outputs and six accelerators to achieve these outputs.

UNFPA implements its programming in an increasingly complex and turbulent environment. “Business as usual" does not support achievement of the three transformative results. Rather, the organization must move from a linear “analyse-to-predict” mindset to a systemic “learn-to-adapt” mindset. A–Compass is the UNFPA tool to navigate this change. In a related effort, UNFPA has launched the Learn to Adapt Initiative (L2A) to introduce the concept of adaptive management and orient the organization in new directions along pathways to the 2030 goals.

INNOVATION AS ADAPTATION

Innovation and adaptation are closely linked. Innovation, another key accelerator of the UNFPA 6+6 framework, allows UNFPA to develop and facilitate dynamic solutions in a rapidly changing world. Developing innovative solutions is a way to adapt, and adaptation facilitates development of innovative solutions.

Innovation based on experimentation and iteration is often considered an adaptive management strategy. Both innovation and adaptation are based on iterative feedback loops of experimentation, and ultimately, on a deliberate effort to learn from these iterations. Innovation — with its aim to introduce new ideas, methods and products to change the existing set up — is a fundamental component of adaptation. The ability of the organization to innovate is part of adaptation and leads to long-term sustainability and efficiency.

The COVID-19 crisis exposed and reinforced the need to shift towards adaptive management and agile systems. The pandemic has also revealed the need — and the opportunity — to innovate beyond the solutions for the time being, but for the longer-term impact, that can benefit our Mission and stakeholders beyond the pandemic. As we ease into a post-pandemic world, this has turned into a global call for development agencies to be more adaptive to increasingly recurrent and unpredictable changes.

The components presented in this model culminate in a state called the “A–Mindset”, which is critical for operationalizing adaptive management across UNFPA. The A–Mindset or “agile mindset" stands in stark contrast to the “bureaucratic" mindset. This A–Mindset is based on working with each other for impact, rather than competing with each other for power.