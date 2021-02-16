World

Companion Annex: Climate Smart Disaster Risk Management Programming during the COVID-19 Pandemic

This document is intended to provide concise user-friendly guidance, to be attached as a ‘Companion Annex’ to any future circulation of the targeted nine (9) IFRC DRR and climate-related tools1 . When pertinent, it summarizes or pointsto (but does not repeat) existing guidance for programming during outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics.

This document is intended to be used by IFRC and National Societies, including Partner National Societies. It is also expected to be useful to a wide range of development and humanitarian actors.

