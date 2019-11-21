21 Nov 2019

Community Q&A: The Qatar Computing Research Institute

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Nov 2019

The Centre spoke with Dr. Muhammad Imran, Scientist and Lead of the Crisis Computing team at the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI), a research institute under the Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). His team is dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to humanitarian action. We discussed AIDR, the group’s publicly available AI-based platform for disaster response, the role of social media in understanding crises, and what’s next for predictive models in the sector.

Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.

