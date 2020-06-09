Community Q&A: Insecurity Insight

The Centre spoke with Christina Wille, co-founder and managing director of Insecurity Insight. For over 10 years, Insecurity Insight has been working with aid agencies, policy makers and researchers to find new ways of documenting violence and its impact. We discussed their innovative ways to collect data, how they use Natural Language Processing algorithms and the Humanitarian Exchange Language, and the importance of connecting data to policy making.

This interview was conducted by Becky Band Jain, the Centre’s Communications Manager. It has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Read more on Centre for Humanitarian Data.