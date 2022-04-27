World + 1 more

Community Q&A: Data for good at Meta

The Centre spoke with Laura McGorman, Director of Data for Good at Meta, which develops tools from their platform to help organizations respond to real world crises. We discussed what makes Meta’s data unique, how institutions and governments are using the data, and how they are supporting the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Read more on the Centre for Humanitarian Data.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

