Community Protection Approach Handbook

The Overview introduces the Community Protection Approach (CPA) Handbook and is a guide to understanding the research methodology used for its design and development. It aims to set out the general logic of the CPA in order to identify its application opportunities in different contexts. It targets both the specialized and general audience by using nontechnical terminology as far as possible.

How to use the Handbook

The Handbook includes different modules openly available to any organization, individual or institution interested in studying or applying the CPA. The CPA is proposed by GVC to be replicated, further developed or used in the design of derivative mechanisms.

GVC has developed CPA web-based Platform to automate a set of complex quantitative and qualitative techniques used in the analysis involved in the methodology. The aim is to simplify field implementation while ensuring exactness in analysis systematization. For this purpose,

GVC is available to provide support and further information to guide appropriate use of the tools proposed.