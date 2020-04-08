Community, hope and the power to do good – A message from the big 6 youth organizations worldwide

Young people understand the potential of, and have the power to do good.

As the Big 6 Youth Organizations worldwide, we know that when the compassion of youth is lit, it is young people that make a real difference, drive change, commit fully, work with passion and their leadership shines.

As young leaders of the world, you have – and will continue to have – a valuable role in the global response to and recovery from the COVID19 pandemic. It is you volunteering, you lifting the spirits of communities and you lighting the world with your action.