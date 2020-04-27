Community Engagement During COVID-19: 13 Practical Tips

Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by a strain of coronavirus that was first identified in December 2019. Covid-19 was initially declared a global emergency of public health concern by the World Health Organization on 30 January 2020. On 11 March it was declared a pandemic.

Government measures in response to the outbreak have included severe restrictions on movement and physical distancing, which will inevitably impact the way we engage communities. This document provides key messages and practical tips for such community engagement.