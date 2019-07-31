Community citizen science: From promise to action

Summary

Citizen science is the use of scientific methods by the general public to ask and answer questions about the world and solve problems of concern. The field is growing rapidly. With new advancements in digital technologies, avenues for collaboration, invention, and data collection are now placed at the fingertips of millions (Bishop, 2014; Newman et al., 2017). Today, there are unprecedented opportunities for public engagement in science. For example, citizen science activities are taking place to monitor ecosystem health, enhance disaster preparedness, inform clinical research, make astronomical discoveries, and measure environmental health hazards.

These examples illustrate the breadth of the field and its relevance for supporting scientific advancements and informing decisionmaking.

Although uses of citizen science are proliferating, there has been no robust assessment of the challenges and opportunities associated with translation of citizen science research into actions. Our prior work explored a type of citizen science in which citizens exert a high degree of control over research (Chari et al., 2017). This model encompasses forms of citizen science in which citizens work together with professional scientists throughout the research process and in which citizens perform research on their own (Shirk et al., 2012). Building on existing typologies by such scholars as Candie C. Wilderman (Wilderman, 2007), Rick Bonney and his colleagues (Bonney et al., 2009), and Jennifer L. Shirk and her colleagues (Shirk et al., 2012), we call this model community citizen science. Given its promise in empowering communities to perform scientific research, community citizen science is an important, yet understudied, model. Also, community citizen science activities often focus on addressing community concerns; accordingly, a better characterization could yield insights into important barriers and opportunities for translating community citizen science research into action.

In this report, we aimed to (1) characterize the nature of community citizen science and its potential uses, (2) identify implementation needs and challenges, (3) conceptualize pathways through which community citizen science can achieve policy and community impacts, and (4) elucidate challenges that community citizen science might face in reaching its goals. To achieve these objectives, we performed a qualitative analysis consisting of 30 semistructured interviews with citizen science experts from the academic, government, community, and private sectors. Five of these interviews were with project leaders representing three community citizen science projects carried out for a specific application: disaster response and recovery.

These case studies were

• SkyTruth pollution-tracking applications (SkyTruth, undated b, undated c)

• Planetary Response Network activations for disaster response (Zooniverse, undated a, undated b)

• the Surfrider Foundation’s Rincón chapter’s Blue Water Task Force and its Hurricane Maria activities (Dias, 2017).

These projects were deployed in recent disasters, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017; the 2016 earthquake in Ecuador; and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

We performed thematic analyses that integrated perspectives from both community citizen science leaders and experts across the larger field of citizen science. This approach allowed us to understand how contextual elements could influence implementation and outcomes of community citizen science activities.