Community- and Nature-Based Solutions for Integrated Urban Flood Risk Management - Mini Studios for Water-Sensitive Urban Design: A Handbook for Organizers and Facilitators

Globally, floods are the most frequent and damaging natural hazard. To help manage the impact of flooding on people and economies, the World Bank provides technical assistance, advisory services, and financing to its client countries through a range of resilient urban development initiatives. Successful cases of integrated urban flood risk management (IUFRM) have demonstrated significant results not only in reducing the negative impacts of urban floods, but also in enhancing ecological services and raising community awareness of flood risk and ways to mitigate it. Yet there is limited understanding and utilization of tools and resources for city planners to carry out these integrated planning and prioritization processes. To help fill this gap, this handbook showcases a multi-stakeholder planning and awareness-raising mini studio exercise to kick-start and facilitate the integrated planning, prioritization, and design process of urban flood resilience initiatives. Drawing upon the experiences and lessons learned from past mini studio exercises implemented by the World Bank in Tokyo, Japan, and Bogor, Indonesia, the handbook outlines key principles and design exercises that can be tested and examined in any city across the world. The handbook aims to serve as a step-by-step guide and resource for technical and nontechnical audiences, government officials, city planners and practitioners, academics, community groups, and others interested in innovative approaches to promoting urban flood resilience that integrate the needs of various stakeholders and combine traditional measures with innovative community- and nature-based solutions.