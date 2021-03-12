Communities and Local Resilience Outlook: 8 - 12 March 2021

The Asia-Pacific region faces unprecedented threats from climate change, interacting with socioeconomic challenges that together heighten local-level vulnerability. Notwithstanding the advancements in many areas towards building resilience, the pace and scale of the progress is not commensurate with the exacerbating climate impacts on the ground. Some argue that local communities who are on the front line of climate change impacts are a group that is most disconnected from such progress because of the top-down planning and decision-making processes supported in the prevailing climate governance architecture such as national adaptation programmes of action (NAPAs), national adaptation plans (NAPs) and nationally determined contributions (NDCs).

While the last decades of adaptation efforts offer a wealth of experience and knowledge, replicating and scaling what has been done in the past alone is unlikely to fulfill adaptation needs of our society. The focus of this background document is on communities and local resilience and it presents information on progress, gaps and challenges in strengthening resilience of communities, around the five key enablers that will guide the discussions at 7th Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Network (APAN) Forum: policy and climate governance; planning and processes; science and assessment; technologies and practices; and finance and investment.

A major shift is needed in the vision, approach, enabling conditions and support for community-level resilience building – a new paradigm in which local communities are in the driver’s seat, access to finance, information, technologies, new practices and capacity building support is made easier, and traditional knowledge is valued much more. This shift requires conscious efforts in creating a much larger civic space in which to allow information exchange, nurture innovation and accept and address different levels of vulnerability and adaptive capacity. At the same time, stronger and more meaningful linkages are also needed between national frameworks, such as NDCs, and sub-national structures including this civic space to enable community-led adaptation at a much broader scale.