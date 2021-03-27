Communique adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 987th meeting held at the Ministerial level on 22 March 2021 on the theme "Women, Peace, Culture and Gender Inclusivity in Africa”

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya and Chairperson of the PSC for March 2021, H.E Ambassador Raychelle Omamo (SC, EGH), and the statements by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, and AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, H.E Ambassador Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil; also noting the presentations made by the AU Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, H.E. Madam Bineta Diop, and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Office to the AU, H.E Madam Hanna Tetteh, as well as the representative of the United Nations Women, H.E Ms Letty Chiwara;

Further noting the statements delivered by the Chairs of the Regional Economic Communities/Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs), Common Market for the Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Minister of the Republic of Madagascar, Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD), Minister of the Republic Chad, East African Standby Force Coordination Mechanism (EASFCOM), H.E. Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Permanent Representative of the Sudan to the AU, North African Regional Capability (NARC) and Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), Minister of the State of Libya, as well as Southern African Development Community (SADC), Minister of the Republic of Mozambique;

Recalling its outcomes, decisions and pronouncements during previous sessions on women, peace and security in Africa, particularly, Press Statements [PSC/PR/BR.(CMLI)] adopted at its 951st meeting held on 5 October 2020; [PSC/PR/BR.(DCCCLXXXVIII)] adopted at its 887th meeting held on 17 October 2019, [PSC/PR/BR. DCCCLXXXIII] adopted at its 833rd meeting held on 19 March 2019;

Also recalling the provisions and principles of article 4(l) of the AU Constitutive Act,

Aspiration 6 of the Agenda 2063, Goals 5 and 16 of the Sustainable Development Goals, the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000), the Protocol of the African Charter on Human and People's Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa adopted in Maputo in 2003, the 2015 Gender Peace and Security Programme (GPSP), and the Doctrine on AU Peace Support Operations adopted by the 3rd Extraordinary Specialized Technical Committee on Defence Safety and Security in January 2021, as well as the AU Strategy for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment 2018-2028, amongst others, which have put forth gender equality and gender mainstreaming explicitly as normative and policy imperatives, especially in peace and security structures and processes;

Cognizant of the leading historical role of women in the Continent in the pursuit of independence, their involvement in various capacities in issues of peace and security, as well as the promotion of Africa's socio-economic development;