Communique of 998th meeting of the the PSC held at the ministerial level on 22 May 2021, on “Access to Vaccines Against COVID-19 by the African Continent: Challenge to Human Security in Africa”

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by H.E. Sabri BOUKADOUM, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021, as well as the statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, delivered on his behalf by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; the statement of the AU Champion for COVID-19 Response, H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, of the Republic of South Aafrica read on his behalf by H.E. Naledi Pando, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; the statement of the AU Chairperson, H.E. President Felix Etienne Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo read on his behalf by H.E. Ambassador Jean-Leon Ngandu-Ilunga; the statement of the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO),Dr. Teodros Gebreysus; the statement of the AU Envoy on the African Medicines Agency (AMA) H.E Mr. Mishel Sidibe; and the presentation made by the Director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), Dr, John Nkenkasong;

Recalling all previous decisions and pronouncements of the AU on the COVID-19 particular, Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.797(XXXIV)] adopted by the 34thOrdinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government held from 6 to7 February 2021, in which the Assembly emphasized the need for universal, equitable and timely access to affordable medical products amongst others, diagnostic kits, vaccines, personal protective equipment and ventilators for a rapid and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic ;also recalling its previous decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXII)] adopted at its 922nd meeting held on 6 May 2020;and Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXI)] adopted at its 921st meeting held on 28 April 2020;

Deeply concerned about the existential social, economic, political and security threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the African Continent, where it has claimed many lives, crippled national economies, amplified existing inequalities and severely disrupted the implementation ofthe AU Agenda 2063 and its main flagship projects, in particular, “Silencing the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030” and the “African Continental Free Trade Agreement”

Also deeply concerned about the inequitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutic medicines and personal protective equipment, largely aggravated by the current practice of hoarding and monopolizing the COVID-19 vaccines; and note that, consequently, Africa is facing delays compared to other global regions in accessing life-saving vaccines for COVID-19;

Mindful of the importance of ensuring universal coverage of the COVID-19 vaccines the fact that no one single country is safe from the pandemic until all countries are safe;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: