Communique of the 994th meeting of the PSC held on 11 May 2021, on the protection of children in conflict situations in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 994th meeting held on 11 May 2021, on the protection of children in conflict situations in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting *the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021, H.E Ambassador Salah Francis ELHAMDI, and the statements of the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, and the Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, H.E. Ambassador Amira El Fadil Mohammed Elfadil; *Also noting the presentation made by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC) Special Rapporteur for children affected by armed conflicts, H.E. Dr Robert Nanima; further noting the presentations providing an update on the state of children in situations of conflict in Africa made by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Regional Director and the representative of Save the Children International;

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the impact of armed conflicts and crises on children in Africa, mainly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLXV)] adopted at its 965th meeting held on 19 November 2020, [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXIV)] adopted at its 924th meeting held on 12 May 2020 and [PSC/MIN/COMM.2(DCLXI)] adopted at its 661st meeting at a ministerial-level held on 23 February 2017;

*Concerned *that the scourge of armed conflicts, in their various manifestations, in Africa continues to infringe on the liberties, the rights and the most basic needs of children with negative repercussions on their social and cognitive development, security, survival and well-being;

Encouraged by the AU Assembly Decision [Ext/Assembly/AU/Dec.1(XIV)] adopted during the 14th Extraordinary Session, which decided to "extend the implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa for a period of ten years (2021-2030), with a periodic review every two years, within the context of Agenda 2063 for an Africa We Want";

Faithful *to the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which recognizes the significance of taking appropriate measures to promote and protect the rights and welfare of the African child and, in this aspect, *reiterating the fundamental importance to the Charter's provisions and principles and the relevant Declarations and Assembly Decisions of the AU as well as the International Conventions on the rights and welfare of the child, and the broader human and people's rights;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: