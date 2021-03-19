Communique of the 984th meeting of the PSC held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 9 March 2021 on the theme: “Sustainable Peace in Africa: Climate Change and its Effects on Peace and Security in the Continent”

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) at its 984th meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 9 March 2021 on the theme: “Sustainable Peace in Africa: Climate Change and its Effects on Peace and Security in the Continent”.

Taking note of the opening remarks made by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of March 2021; and by the Chairperson of the AU, H.E. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office to the AU, H.E. Hannah Tetteh; as well as the presentations made by H.E Ambassador Smail Chergui, the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security and by H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, the AU Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture; also taking note of the statement made by H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa as the Chairperson of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC);

Acknowledging the negative effects of climate change, in general, and in particular, the growing threat they pose to socio-economic development, as well as on sustainable peace, security and stability in Africa, the livelihoods and general well- being of the African people;

Mindful of the fact that no country, region or continent is immune to, and can effectively address, the negative effects of climate change unilaterally and hence, the imperative of collective efforts;

Also mindful of the importance of the unwavering commitment to fully implement the OAU/AU 50th Anniversary Declaration which is aimed at preventing and ending all wars in Africa in line with the vision and aspirations envisaged in Agenda 2063;

Recalling all AU Assembly Decisions on climate change, particularly, Assembly/AU/Dec. 669(XXX) on the outcomes of COP23/CMP 13 and Africa’s Engagements at the Global Climate Change Conference at COP24/CMP 14, adopted at its 30th Ordinary Session held from 28 to 29 January 2018; as well as the previous decisions and pronouncements of Council on Climate Change including Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCLXXIV)] adopted at its 774th meeting held on 21 May 2018, Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCVIII) adopted at its 708th meeting held on 16 August 2017, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCLX)] adopted at its 660th meeting held on 21 February 2016 and Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DLXXXV) adopted at its 585th meeting held on 30 March 2016;

Also recalling the commitments undertaken by the AU Heads of State and Government as outlined in the Johannesburg Declaration on Silencing the Guns in Africa, [Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.1(XIV)] adopted by the 14th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government held virtually on 6 December 2020;

Taking note the UN Security Council Presidential Statement [SC 13189] adopted on 30 January 2018 on West Africa and the Sahel in which the Security Council recognized the link between climate change and violence in the two regions; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: