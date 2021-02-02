Communique of the 976th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council, on AU Guidelines on Elections in Africa in the Context of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Other Public Health Emergencies, 29 January 2021

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 976th meeting held on 29 January 2021, on AU Guidelines on Elections in Africa in the Context of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and Other Public Health Emergencies.

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Senegal to the AU and PSC Chairperson for January 2021, H.E. Ambassador Baye Moctar Diop, as well as the briefings made by the AU Director of the Political Affairs Department, Dr. Khabele Matlosa, on behalf of the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma and by Dr. Wessam Mankoula on behalf of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC); Mindful of the AU determination to promote and protect human and people’s rights, deepen and consolidate democracy, good governance and the rule of law, in line with the Preamble and Articles 3 and 4 of the AU Constitutive Act, as well as the provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; Acknowledging the significant contribution of credible, free and fair elections to conflict prevention, peacebuilding and political stability, as well as in promoting, deepening and consolidating democracy in Member States, within the overall context of achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa, as well as the AU Theme of the Year 2020 ‘Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development’; Deeply concerned about the unprecedented socio-economic, political, humanitarian impact of COVID-19, including potential constitutional and legitimacy challenges, as well as the financial constraints being faced by Member States and mindful of the utmost importance of saving lives, as well as the need to redouble efforts to effectively fight and defeat the pandemic; Recalling all its previous decisions on elections in Africa, particularly, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXXV)] adopted at its 935th meeting held on 9 July 2020, as well as all its decisions on the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXVIII)] and [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXIV)], adopted, respectively, at its 928th and 924th meetings held on 27 May 2020 and on 12 May 2020; and Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: