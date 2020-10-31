Communique of the 960th PSC meeting on the Establishment of the Special Unit on Counter-Terrorism within the framework of the African Standby Force (ASF)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 960th meeting held on 28 October 2020, on the Establishment of the Special Unit on Counter-Terrorism within the framework of the African Standby Force (ASF):

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2020, H.E Ambassador Osama Abdelkhalek, as well as the statement read by the AU Director for Peace and Security Department, Dr Admore Kambudzi, on behalf of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui; also noting the presentations made by the representatives of the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), namely: the East African Standby Force Coordination Mechanism (EASFCOM), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the North African Regional Capability (NARC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA);

Recalling article 17 of the AU Assembly Decision [AU/Dec.753.XXXIII] directing “the PSC to consider all the aspects related to the proposed Special Unit within the ASF for combatting terrorism, and to present the conclusions and recommendations thereon at the next Ordinary Session in February 2021, while also taking note of the offer by the Arab Republic of Egypt to host a future Extraordinary Summit dedicated to this subject”;

Also recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements through communiques and statements on the establishment and operationalization of the ASF, particularly, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCXCV)] adopted at its 795th meeting held on 20 September 2018, Communique PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLXVII) adopted at 767th meeting held on 25 April 2018, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCV)] adopted at its 705th meeting held on 25 April 2017, and Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DCLVII)] adopted at its 657th meeting held on 9 February 2017;

Faithful to the relevant provisions of Article 13 of the Protocol of the Peace and Security Council relating to the establishment of ASF composed of multidisciplinary contingents ready for rapid deployment according to article 4(h) and (j) of the Constitutive Act;

Reaffirming its respect to each Member State’s inalienable right to independent existence and sovereignty, as well as the primary role of managing its internal affairs, as well as the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of Member States; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: