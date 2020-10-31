World
Communique of the 958th PSC meeting on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 958th meeting held on 23 October 2020, on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa
The Peace and Security Council,
Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of October 2020, Ambassador Osama Abdel-Khalek, the statement made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, and a presentation made by the representative of the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador James Pitia Morgan;
Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on PCRD in Africa, in particular, Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.(DCCCXCIX)] adopted at its 899th meeting held at ministerial level, on 5 December 2019, in Luanda, Angola; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DCLXX)] adopted at its 670th meeting held on 22 March 2017; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DXCIII)] adopted at its 593rd meeting held on 26 April 2016; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DXXVIII)] adopted at its 528th meeting held on 30 July 2015; and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM(CCCLII)] adopted at its 352nd meeting held on 13 January 2013; Cognizant of the persistence of violent conflict and complex crisis situations threatening peace, security and stability in Africa, and the need to redouble PCRD, stabilization, transition and peacebuilding efforts, as well as adopting renewed and integrated approaches to effectively address new and emerging threats, including inter- alia inter-communal violence, terrorism and violent extremism, effects of environmental degradation and climate change, as well as the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic in pursuit of the AU flagship project ‘Silencing the Gun’ and the Agenda 2063;
Underscoring that the implementation of the PCRD Policy framework should embrace a broad spectrum of efforts from conflict prevention and management, as well as stabilization, recovery, to reconstruction and development, with a view to comprehensively supporting countries emerging from conflict, prevent relapse back to the cycles of violence, prevent escalation of disputes, addressing the root causes of conflict, and consolidating sustainable peace; and Acting under Articles 7 and 14 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council
Underscores the imperative of accompanying the countries emerging from conflict in addressing the structural root causes of conflict; promoting and consolidating sustainable peace; and preventing escalation of and relapse back into conflict ; and in this respect urges the AU, through the AUPRCD Centre, working in collaboration with the countries concerned, and the Regional Economic Communities/Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs) to consistently identify, initiate and promote simultaneously long-term, medium-term and short-term integrated post-conflict stabilization, reconstruction and development initiatives geared towards rebuilding resilience, recovery and consolidation of peace in the Continent;
Welcomes the Decision[Assembly/AU/Dec.729(XXXII)] adopted by the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held from 9 to 10 February 2020, , which mandated H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, to be Leader of the revitalization and operationalization of the African Union Policy on PCRD;
Also welcomes the planned inauguration of the AU-PCRD Centre in Cairo, Egypt, which will enhance post-conflict reconstruction efforts and drive African-led interventions on the Continent, and in this regard, reiterates, the need for its immediate full operationalization and capacitation taking into consideration its expected critical role in building peace in conflict and post conflict situations and its contribution in implementing the AU’s flagship project “Silencing the Guns in Africa”, in line with the AU PCRD policy framework, and in collaboration with the RECs/RMs; and in this regard, requests the Chairperson of the Commission to fast track the recruitment of staff to facilitate the launching of the AU PCRD Centre;
Emphasizes the importance of nationally owned and driven efforts of post-conflict reconstruction and development, whereby all national stakeholders fully participate in addressing the root causes and drivers of conflict and undertake processes for the consolidation of peace; and in this regard, reiterates the importance of ensuring inclusivity of all stakeholders, as well as the important role of women and youth in conflict prevention and post-conflict recovery efforts, with the aim of achieving sustainable peace;
Underlines that capacity and institution building, on both medium and long terms, is a core component of PCRD activities in Africa, and positively contributes to building trust and confidence between different stakeholders, including by enhancing the capacity of state institutions in providing basic public services and in addressing root causes of conflict; in this regard, encourages all stakeholders to prioritize establishing the necessary institutional state infrastructure, as well as creating conducive environment for the realization of socio-economic, cultural, religious and political rights and the right to development as practical and visible peace dividends;
Also underlines the importance of harmonizing national and regional policies on PCRD, especially when implementing regional, cross border and trans-national PCRD programs and strategies, such as the Regional Stabilization Strategy for the Lake Chad Basin, and the Strategy for Sahel; highlights that PCRD activities need to be aligned with national priorities and programmes being implemented, including implementation of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes;
Commends all partners and the wider international community for their continued support to PCRD efforts in Africa, and underscores the importance of ensuring coordination and complementarity of all support, as well as to ensure that any assistance and support provided directly respond to the nationally identified priority needs;
Underscored the importance of adequate predictable and sustainable funding to support mandated PCRD activities in countries emerging from conflict; and notes with concern the human and financial constraints related to the implementation of PCRD and peacebuilding mandates; in this regard reiterates its appeal for a percentage of the AU Peace Fund to be dedicated to support PCRD activities, specifically through window I and II of the Fund, as well as, re-emphasizing the need to revitalize the African Solidarity Initiative (ASI); in this context, requests the AU Commission to concretely engage with the African Development Bank, the World Bank, the UN Development Programme and the UN Peacebuilding Commission, as well as other relevant stakeholders, in mobilizing the necessary financial support, with a view to consolidating PCRD and peacebuilding efforts in the Continent;
Calls, once again, for the re-activation of the PSC Sub-Committee on PCRD, to provide the necessary political leadership and oversight, regarding PCRD activities; and in this regard, tasks the PSC Committee of Experts to work on the terms of reference and time frames for the re-activation of the Sub-Committee, and submit for consideration by the PSC;
Reiterates the need for the AU Commission, working in collaboration with the RECs/RMs to develop appropriate PCRD programmes and implementation mechanisms, through the AU PCRD Centre, as well as supporting Member States emerging from conflict and crisis situations in establishing their own appropriate national follow-up mechanisms, prioritize the adaptation of the AU PCRD Policy framework and develop guidelines for its implementation, at regional level, coordinate the harmonization of national policies and legislation on PCRD;
Requests the AU Commission to submit a comprehensive report of the AU PCRD activities including the African Solidarity Initiative detailing progress, opportunities, challenges, lessons arising from undertaken efforts in countries transitioning and emerging from conflict and status of the implementation of the PSC’s decisions on PCRD for the Council’s review, and calls for a bi-annually briefing by the Commission on AU PCRD activities aimed at appraising the Member States of progress and constraints;
Decides to remain seized of the matter.