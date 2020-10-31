Communique of the 958th PSC meeting on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 958th meeting held on 23 October 2020, on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of October 2020, Ambassador Osama Abdel-Khalek, the statement made by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, and a presentation made by the representative of the Republic of South Sudan, Ambassador James Pitia Morgan;

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on PCRD in Africa, in particular, Communique [PSC/MIN/COMM.(DCCCXCIX)] adopted at its 899th meeting held at ministerial level, on 5 December 2019, in Luanda, Angola; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DCLXX)] adopted at its 670th meeting held on 22 March 2017; Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DXCIII)] adopted at its 593rd meeting held on 26 April 2016; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DXXVIII)] adopted at its 528th meeting held on 30 July 2015; and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM(CCCLII)] adopted at its 352nd meeting held on 13 January 2013; Cognizant of the persistence of violent conflict and complex crisis situations threatening peace, security and stability in Africa, and the need to redouble PCRD, stabilization, transition and peacebuilding efforts, as well as adopting renewed and integrated approaches to effectively address new and emerging threats, including inter- alia inter-communal violence, terrorism and violent extremism, effects of environmental degradation and climate change, as well as the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic in pursuit of the AU flagship project ‘Silencing the Gun’ and the Agenda 2063;

Underscoring that the implementation of the PCRD Policy framework should embrace a broad spectrum of efforts from conflict prevention and management, as well as stabilization, recovery, to reconstruction and development, with a view to comprehensively supporting countries emerging from conflict, prevent relapse back to the cycles of violence, prevent escalation of disputes, addressing the root causes of conflict, and consolidating sustainable peace; and Acting under Articles 7 and 14 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council