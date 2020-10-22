Communique of the 955th PSC Meeting on "The Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operation: From Mandate to Exit"

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 955th meeting by exchange of official electronic correspondence, on 15 October 2020, on "The Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operation: From Mandate to Exit”

The Peace and Security Council, Recalling Assembly Decision 754 (XXXIII) adopting the Declaration issued by the 12th Ordinary Meeting of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security (STCDSS), held from 15 to 19 December 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, which “adopted, in principle, the Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operations: From Mandate to Exit”;

Cognizant of the fact that Africa has an important stake in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations as the continent hosting the greatest number of Peacekeeping Missions, and that African peacekeepers represent the vast majority of UN peacekeepers;

Paying Tribute to all peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving in peacekeeping missions, and those currently serving in peacekeeping missions and risking their lives with the aim of achieving peace and security; and

Acting under Article 19 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: