Communique of the 955th PSC Meeting on "The Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operation: From Mandate to Exit"
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 955th meeting by exchange of official electronic correspondence, on 15 October 2020, on "The Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operation: From Mandate to Exit”
The Peace and Security Council, Recalling Assembly Decision 754 (XXXIII) adopting the Declaration issued by the 12th Ordinary Meeting of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security (STCDSS), held from 15 to 19 December 2020, in Cairo, Egypt, which “adopted, in principle, the Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operations: From Mandate to Exit”;
Cognizant of the fact that Africa has an important stake in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations as the continent hosting the greatest number of Peacekeeping Missions, and that African peacekeepers represent the vast majority of UN peacekeepers;
Paying Tribute to all peacekeepers who have lost their lives serving in peacekeeping missions, and those currently serving in peacekeeping missions and risking their lives with the aim of achieving peace and security; and
Acting under Article 19 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Commends all those Member States which submitted inputs to enhance the Roadmap, pursuant to the Declaration of the 12th Ordinary Meeting of the STCDSS which was endorsed by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government, held in Addis Ababa, from 9 to 10 February 2020;
Decides to endorse “The Cairo Roadmap on Enhancing Peacekeeping Operations: From Mandate to Exit”; which aims to advance ongoing UN Peacekeeping operations reform efforts by presenting concrete and actionable recommendations for the implementation of the United Nations Secretary General’s Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative;
Requests AU Member States, including through the Specialized Technical Committee on Defence, Safety and Security, to remain seized in supporting all efforts aimed at enhancing United Nations Peacekeeping Operations;
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.