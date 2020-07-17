Communique of the 933rd meeting of the PSC held on 23 June 2020, on Youth, Peace and Security in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 933rd meeting held on 23 June 2020, on Youth, Peace and Security in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of June 2020, Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi; the statement of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, read on his behalf by the AU Director for Peace and Security, Dr. Admore Mupoki Kambudzi; presentation, by the Chairperson of the PSC Committee of Experts for the month of June 2020, of the Report of Consultative Meeting of the PSC Committee of Experts held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 17 to 19 December 2019, pursuant to the decision of the PSC adopted at its 895th meeting, open session, held on 15 November 2019; as well as the presentation by the Coordinator of the Study on the Roles and Contributions of the Youth to Seace and Security in Africa, Professor Charles Ukeje;

Also noting the Continental Framework on Youth Peace and Security in Africa and the Report on the Study on the Roles and Contributions of the Youth to Peace and Security in Africa;

Recalling the African Youth Charter, adopted by the 7th Ordinary Session of AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government held in Banjul, The Gambia, on 2 July 2006, particularly Article 17, which recognizes the important role of the youth in promoting peace and security in Africa. Also recalling Aspirations 4 and 6 of Agenda 2063, respectively, namely, a peaceful and secure Africa and an Africa whose development is people driven, relying on the potential offered by its people, especially women and youth and caring for children; aspirations 4,7,9 and 10 of the Agenda 2040 of Africa for Children ; Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.591 (XXVI)], adopted by the Assembly at its 26th Ordinary Session held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 30 to 31 January 2016, in which the Assembly adopted the theme of the year 2017 as “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth”, which laid the foundation for mainstreaming youth participation in the programmes of the AU Commission; as well as United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions 2250 (2015) and 2419 (2018) and 5th Priority of UN Youth 2030 Strategy;

Also recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on youth, peace and security, in particular, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCLXV)] adopted by Council at its 665th meeting held on 13 March 2017, in which Council encouraged the involvement of youth in mediation and conflict prevention, as well as Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCCVII)] adopted at its 807th meeting, open session held on 8 November 2018; and its 895th meeting, open session, held on 15 November 2019;

Further recalling Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec. 753] adopted by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government at its 33rd Ordinary Session held from 9 to 10 February 2020, by which the Assembly requested the AU Commission to institutionalize the Youth for Peace Africa Programme within the Peace and Security Department with the designation of a dedicated desk to coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders and facilitate its full operationalization with a view to meeting the increasing expectations of the youth across the Continent; and endorsed the five African Regional Youth Ambassadors for Peace representing the five regions of the AU and encourages them to promote youth efforts on peace and security; In this respect, congratulating the five (5) regional African youth Ambassadors for Peace (AYAP), Alhafiz Hassan Ahamat (Chad) representing Central Africa; Ng’ang’a Emma (Kenya) representing East Africa; Edabbar Mohamed (Libyan) representing North Africa; Mokgonyana Karabo (South Africa) representing Southern Africa; and Kane Moctar (Mali) representing West Africa.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council

1. Recognizes the important roles and contributions of the African youth in the promotion of peace, security and stability in Africa within the framework of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020, and Aspiration number 4 of Agenda 2063, as well as UN Security Council resolutions 2250 (2015) and 2419 (2018). Council also acknowledges the contributions of the African youth in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;

2. Notes with appreciation the finalization of the continental framework on youth, peace and security and the 10-year implementation plan in collaboration with the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs) and Youth; underscores the continental framework on youth, peace and security provides the normative guidance for Member States, RECs and RMs on the promotion of meaningful participation of youth in all areas of peace, security and development and stresses the importance of ensuring that the AU takes full ownership of all processes relating to its implementation; commends the PSC Committee of Experts for their guidance towards the finalization of the continental framework on youth, peace and security, as well as the Report on the Study on the Roles and Contributions of Youth to Peace and Security in Africa;

3. Adopts the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security and underscores the necessity of implementation across the five overarching priorities areas – participation, prevention, protection, partnership and coordination, as well as disengagement and reintegration that aligns with Article 11 and 17 of the Africa Youth Charter and UNSC Resolutions 2250 and 2419; requests the Commission in collaboration with the RECs/RMs to popularize and facilitate the immediate implementation of the Framework. In the same context, request the AU Commission in collaboration with the Member States and RECs/RMs to begin the implementation of the 10-Years Implementation Plan for the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS) 2020-2029;

4. Underlines the importance of Member States to mainstream and further enhance youth participation in all stages of peace processes and in national development at all levels, namely, community, national, regional and continental levels, and in the regard, encourages Member States to continue to implement the African Youth Charter; also encourages Member States to domesticate and implement the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security including the development of National Action Plans (NAPs) in line with national youth policies and national development plans with a view to address all challenges to effective youth participation in the promotion of peace and security in the Continent; in the same context, emphasizes the need for Member States, working in close collaboration with the RECs/RMs as well as relevant youth organizations, to redouble their efforts in mobilizing financial resources required for the effective implementation of youth-led projects in the area of peace, security and stability in Africa;

5. Commends the efforts employed by the Commission in collaboration with the RECs/RMs to conduct the study on the roles and contributions of youth to peace and security in Africa and acknowledges with appreciation the enormous interventions of young women and men to peace as documented in the report; acknowledges with appreciation the finalization of the Study Report on the Roles and Contributions of Youth to Peace and Security in Africa; in this regard endorses the Report of the Study on the Roles and Contributions of the Youth to Peace and Security in Africa, with the amended paragraphs as requested by the members of the Council following the presentation of the report of the Committee of Experts (CoE) of the Council ;

6. Underscores that the enormity of interventions undertaken by youth across the continent on peace and security area is worthy of recognition and reward, and encourages Member States and other African institutions/organizations to introduce non-monetary awards for young peacebuilders in the continent;

7. Emphasizes, the need of making concerted efforts to involve the youth more in peace and security efforts, and importantly to recognise the youth as a vital resource for peace and security, as an instrument for Silencing the Guns agenda, as well as key agents for socio-economic change and sustainable development in the continent; In this regard, underlines the necessity of financial and technical support to youth-led interventions including dialogues as well as developmental projects aimed at addressing the structural and proximate causes of violence in Africa;

8. Emphasises the significance for the Member States to create a conducive environment through youth-aligned policies in order to promote empowerment of the youth in the fields of employment, entrepreneurship, education and engagement of the youth, including vocational trainings; encouraged Member States to review their respective academic curriculum to mainstream peace education aimed at creating a peaceful society;

9. Appeals to Member States, who are yet to do so, to sign and ratify as well as to implement the African Youth Charter in order to institutionalise youth participation, particularly in conflict prevention and mediation efforts;

10. Expresses appreciation to all AU partners and the international community for their continued support to the effective implementation of the Africa Youth Charter, as well as UNSC Resolutions 2250 and 2419; and encourages an enhanced collaboration between the AU and the UN in all aspects concerning the youth, with a view to ensure the requisite synergy, complementarity and consistency between continental and the international efforts;

11. Welcomes the organization by member States of high level events and conferences dedicated to the promotion of global and African youth such as the African young leaders’ Summit held in Ghana, in November 2019 and the World Youth Forum held in December 2019, in Egypt;

12. Requests the AU Commission to regularly brief the Council on the status of progress in the execution of the 10-Year Implementation Plan for the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security, 2020 – 2029 and challenges faced, to submit a progress report during the 10th Anniversary of the adoption of the Framework on the implementation, while a mid-term report should be submitted in the year 2025 to take stock of achievements and highlight challenges to be addressed ahead of the 10th anniversary ;

13. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.