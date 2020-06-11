Communique of the 928th PSC meeting held on 27 May 2020, on the Impact of COVID-19 on Living Together in Peace

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 928th meeting held on 27 May 2020, on the impact of COVID-19 on living together in peace

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of May 2020, H.E. Ambassador Professor Mafa Sejanamane, as well as the presentations made by the Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), Dr John Nkengasong; Executive Secretary of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), Madam Zainab Ali KOTOKO; and Founding Director of Amani Africa, Dr. Solomon Ayele Dersso;

Mindful of the fact that, COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis impacting the entire globe, with far-reaching political, economic, social and security consequences throughout Africa and the rest of the world, particularly the distress in the communities; Recalling its previous decisions on living together in peace, in particular Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCCXCI)] adopted at its 891st meeting held on 5 November 2019; also recalling Resolution 72/130, adopted on 8 December 2017, by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly proclaiming 16 May of each year as the "International Day of Living Together in Peace" under the efforts of Algeria, on the basis of its national experience in de-radicalization and the fight against extremism;

Acknowledging that living together in peace is based on the principles of solidarity, cooperation, non-discrimination, inclusivity, accepting diversity, supporting multilateralism as well as living in a peaceful and united way.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: