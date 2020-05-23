Communique for the 924th PSC Meeting on the Impact of COVID-19 on Children in Africa 12 May 2020

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 924th meeting held on 12 May 2020, on the on the Impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the security and welfare of children in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of May 2020, H.E. Ambassador Professor Mafa Sejanamane, as well as the presentations made by Dr Jane Marie Ongolo of the Department of Social Affairs of the AU Commission and by the Chairperson of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), Professor Benyam Dawit Mezmur, as well as the update provided by the Deputy Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma; Also noting the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the rights and welfare of children in Africa, including general child care and the right to education due to the closure of schools and that the introduction of online education platforms to facilitate distance learning increases the vulnerability of children to cyber-attacks and cybercrimes, as well as inappropriate content, including child pornography and online child sexual exploitation, harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriages; and further noting all other unintended adverse consequences of prolonged closures of schools on the most vulnerable children, particularly girls and children living with disabilities, as well as those children who cannot afford distance learning tools such as computers or internet; Mindful of the fact that, as Member States implement measures to contain and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, significant attention and resources are diverted from other child protection and children-related public health services such as immunization and vaccination campaigns against other diseases; also mindful of the fact that the closure of schools due to the pandemic will inevitably affect the development of the human capital of children; Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on children in conflict settings where access to basic social services is significantly limited, particularly, in camps hosting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs); Recalling AU Assembly Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.718 (XXXII)] adopted by the 32ndOrdinary Session of the Union, held from 10 to11 February 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, which, among others, requested the Commission, in close collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to explore ways to strengthen the existing AU and Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs) mechanisms on child protection; Also recalling all relevant AU and international instruments on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, particularly, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights in Africa, as well as Council’s previous decisions and pronouncements on children, particularly Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXII)], adopted at its 922nd meeting held on 6 May 2020; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DCCCXLI)], adopted at its 841st meeting held on 16 April 2019; Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCLVII)], adopted at its 757th meeting held on 13 March 2018; and Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCVII)] adopted at its 706th meeting held 26 July 2017;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: 1. Commends Member States for their relentless efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to mitigate its socio-economic impact and particularly for developing innovative means and ways of ensuring continuity of some basic public services including in the health and education sectors; and in this context, pays tribute to the teachers, social workers and health workers who continue to provide services to children in particularly challenging circumstances;