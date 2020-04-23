Communique on the 917th PSC Meeting held on 9 April 2020 on the humanitarian situation in the countries affected by desert locusts invasion in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) at its 917thmeeting held on 9 April 2020, on the humanitarian situation in the countries affected by desert locusts invasion in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the statements submitted by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Catherine Muigai Mwangi, in her capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of April 2020, and the briefing note submitted by the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo;

Recalling the Inaugural Joint Ministerial Meeting of the East African Countries and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) held in Addis Ababa, on 7 February 2020, which raised the awareness on the threat posed by the invasion of desert locusts in the Continent;

Mindful of Aspiration 1 of the AU Agenda 2063, for a prosperous Africa, which calls for, among others, putting measures in place to sustainably manage the Continent’s rich biodiversity, forests, land and waters, and using mainly adaptive measures to address climate change risks;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: