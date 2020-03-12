Communique of the 915th PSC meeting on the situation in the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 915th meeting held on 9 March 2020, on the situation in the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Outbreak,

The Peace and Security Council,

Mindful of the declaration, on 30 January 2020, by the World Health Organization, of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) and its existential threat to human life, as well as its potentially devastating consequences on macro-economic fabric throughout the African Continent; also mindful of the fact that COVID-19 situation continues to evolve;

Welcoming the Communique adopted by the emergency meeting of African Ministers of Health on the Coronavirus Disease Outbreak, held on 22 February 2020, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia;

Noting the opening statements by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Ambassador Crisantos Obama Ondo, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of March 2020, and the briefing made by the Deputy Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: