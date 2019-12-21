Communique of the 901st PSC: Briefing on the “Bamako Declaration on Access to Natural Resources and Conflicts between Communities”

PSC/PR/COMM.2 (CMI)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 901st meeting held on 13 December 2019, on the theme Strengthening Governance Systems in the Management of Natural Resources Between and Among Communities in Africa: Briefing on the “Bamako Declaration on Access to Natural Resources and Conflicts between Communities” adopted in Bamako, Mali on 29 November 2019.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(DLXXV)] adopted at its 575th meeting, held in Addis Ababa, on 11 February 2016, in which Council stressed the imperative need for effective and transparent management, as well as equitable distribution of a country’s natural resources that ensures the interest and well-being of the local populations, communities and of the country at large;

Also recalling paragraph 15 of the Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXXXVIII)] adopted at its 838th meeting held on 9 April 2019, in which Council requested the Commission to develop a credible framework for the effective prevention and management, as well as resolution of local conflicts, including inter-communal violence, transhumance, and land disputes, in collaboration with other relevant organizations and mechanisms, as well as communiques [PSC/MIN/COMM. (DCCCLXXXIII)] adopted at its 883rd meeting held in New York, on 27 September 2019 and [PSC/MIN/COMM.(DCCCXCIX)] adopted at its 899th meeting held on 5 December 2019 in Luanda, Angola;

Noting the inextricable link between climate change, natural resources and peace and security, and mindful of the need to mitigate the negative effects on community cohesion and the need for innovative approaches to strengthen the resilience of affected populations in the Continent;

Also noting the statement made by Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Angola and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of December 2019, and the briefing made by Ambassador Smail Chergui, Commissioner for Peace and Security;

Expressing solidarity with the governments and people of Member States adversely affected by local conflicts as a result of effects of climate change and management of natural resources and emphasizing the importance of addressing the factors which contribute to natural disasters and lead to the destruction of peace and stability within and among communities.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,