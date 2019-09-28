Communique of the 883rd meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council at Ministerial level, Interdependence between peace, security: "towards a collective engagement for action and development"

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at the ministerial level during its 883rd meeting held on 27 September 2019, on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, on « the Interdependence between peace, security and development: towards a collective engagement for action ».

Noting the opening statement of H.E Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of September 2019; also noting the remarks made by H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Further noting the thematic presentation made by Ambassador Smail Chergui, Commissioner for Peace and Security on « the interdependence between peace, security and development: towards a collective engagement for action ».

Recalling, in this context, the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act, its principles and objectives, and notably its preamble, which states that « the scourge of conflicts in Africa constitutes a major impediment to the socio-economic development of the continent » and reaffirming the « need to promote peace, security and stability as a prerequisite for the implementation of our development and integration agenda »;

Also recalling that, in Agenda 2063, the AU “recognizes that a prosperous, integrated and united Africa, based on good governance, democracy, social inclusion and respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law are the necessary pre-conditions for a peaceful and conflict-free Continent”;

Reaffirming the commitment of the Member States to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, within the framework of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development, particularly the promotion of peace and inclusive societies;

Further recalling the relevant provisions of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, which underscores the interdependence between socio-economic development and security of people and States;

Also reaffirming the essence and fundamentals of human security, in line with the Common African Defense and Security Policy and the AU Policy Framework on Post-conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD), as a multidimensional notion of security encompassing socio-economic and political rights;

Acknowledging that, achieving a higher level of socio-economic development, particularly through the full implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA), contributes towards addressing the underlying causes of conflicts in the Continent;

Mindful of the vital role of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as the building blocks of the continental integration process, as highlighted in the 1991 Abuja Treaty on the African Economic Community, as well as of the principles of subsidiarity, complementarity and comparative advantage;

Also mindful of the need for the consideration and conception of an integrated, inclusive, holistic and multidimensional approach regarding the interdependence between peace, security and development, aiming at enabling the African Union and the RECs to respond effectively to the challenges imposed by conflict cycles in Africa;

Further mindful, in line with the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa by the Year 2020, of the imperative to deploy all available preventive diplomacy tools and mechanisms at the national, regional, continental and global levels to enable the Continent to effectively prevent, manage and resolve conflicts;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: