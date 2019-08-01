Communique of the 861st meeting of the PSC on the adoption of the Manual on the Working Methods of the AU PSC and the Conclusions of the Retreat on Strengthening the Working Methods of the PSC in Conflict Prevention and Peace Consolidation in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 861st meeting held on 22 July 2019, on the adoption of the Manual on the Working Methods of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the Conclusions of the Retreat on Strengthening the Working Methods of the PSC in Conflict Prevention, Conflict Management and Peace Consolidation in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions on working methods of the PSC, in particular communique [PSC/PR/Comm(LXXXV)] of its 85th meeting held on 8 August 2007, in which Council decided to review the working methods, on a regular basis, and to adjust them as the need arises; Further recalling the AU Assembly decisions on the on-going AU Institutional Reforms, particularly decision Assembly/AU/Dec.635(XXVIII), adopted on 30 and 31 January 2017, which called for the PSC to be reformed to ensure that it meets the ambition foreseen in its Protocol, including strengthening its working methods and its role in conflict prevention and crisis management;

Noting the presentations by the PSC Chairperson, Ambassador Sebade Toba, Permanent Representative of the Togolese Republic to the African Union and the PSC Secretariat, on the Manual on the Working Methods of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the Conclusions of the Retreat on strengthening the working methods of the PSC in Conflict Prevention, Conflict Management and Peace Consolidation in Africa, which were considered by the PSC during its Retreat held from 24 to 26 June 2019, in Rabat, Morocco;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: