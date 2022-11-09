Communiqué of the 1114th meeting of the PSC, held at ministerial level, on 18 October 2022 on the topic: Climate Change, Peace and Security Nexus: Building Resilience and Adaptation for Food Security in African Island States- Towards COP27

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1114th meeting, held at ministerial level, on 18 October 2022 on the topic: Climate Change, Peace and Security Nexus: Building Resilience and Adaptation for Food Security in African Island States- Towards COP27:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous pronouncements and decisions on the link between climate change, peace and security, including Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.1079 (2022)] adopted at its 1079th meeting held on 21 April 2022; Communique [PSC/AHG/COMM.1043 (2021)] adopted at its 1043rd meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 29 October 2021 and Communique [PSC/AHG/COMM.1(CMLXXXIV)] adopted at its 984th meeting held at the level of Heads of State and Government on 9 March 2021;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Mr. Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) for October 2022; the presentation by H.E. Ambassador Josefa Correia Sacko, the AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment; the recorded statement of the Right Honorable Alok Sharma, Member of Parliament, COP27 President and Member of the United Kingdom Cabinet; as well as the statements by H.E. Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Gad, the Permanent Representative of Egypt to the AU as the representative of the incoming Chair of COP 27; by the Representative of Seychelles, as Chair of the African Islands Climate Commission; by Dr. Hameed Nuru, from the World Food Programme (WPF) AU Global Office; as well as the presentations by Ms. Rajae Chafil, Director, Climate Change Competence Center (4c Maroc) and by Ms. Abir Lemseffer, Director General of the Adaptation of African Agriculture (AAA) Foundation in Morocco;

Deeply concerned by the disproportionate impact of climate change on the African Continent;

Affirming its solidarity will all Governments and people of Member States grappling with the adverse effects of climate change, particularly the African Island countries;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Continues to note with deep concern the unprecedented threats being posed by climate change to human security in particular and to the peace, security, stability and development of the African Continent as a whole, including by stifling the realization of national development goals of Member States, the aspirations contained in the AU Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (Agenda 2030);

2. Underscores the imperative of Member States, particularly the Island countries, to further enhance their national climate change resilience, mitigation and adaptation capacities, among others, by redoubling investments in disaster risk reduction and credible climate early warning systems;

3. Commends the African Island countries for their strong commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement and encourages them and all other Member States concerned to implement the AU 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy, integrate blue economy and climate smart agriculture as integral components of their national development programs, including by investing in enhanced marine biodiversity governance, combating marine pollution and enhanced sustainable water resources management systems;

4. While acknowledging and commending the continued support being provided to Member States affected by negative effects of climate change strongly appeals to the AU Commission and bilateral and multilateral partners to enhance their support particularly to the small island countries;

5. Also encourages Member States to facilitate the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Nationally Determined Contributions; and in the same context, reiterates the call for the establishment of a Climate Change Fund;

6. Emphasizes the need for Member States to support the African Climate Commissions created by the African Summit on Action for Continental Co-Emergence, organized at the initiative of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, on the sidelines of the COP22 in Marrakech in 2016, namely, the Island Climate Commission; the Congo Basin Commission; as the Sahel Climate Commission; as well as to ensure that these Commissions enhance their collaboration with the AU Commission;

7. Further encourages all Member States and the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs) to further enhance their climate change resilience and mitigation capacities, develop credible climate early warning systems, as well as integrated responses to climate-related security risks;

8. Commends the Committee of African Heads of States and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) for its efforts and underlines the importance of including discussions on climate and security in the agenda of the meetings of the Committee;

9. Stresses the need for improving resilience of Member States among others, through promoting investments in renewable sources of energy, encouraging investments in climate information services, climate proofing agriculture and disaster risk reduction, including early warning systems and adaptation measures for critical sectors;

10. Underlines the imperative for enhanced collaboration and cooperation between the Africa Multi-hazard Early Warning System and Early Action (AMHEWAS) Situation Room and the Continental Early Warning Situation (CEWS) Room;

11. Calls for the mainstreaming of climate change in the AU peace and security agenda and reiterates the request for the AU Commission to expedite the finalization of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the Study on the Nexus between Climate Change, Peace, and Security in the Continent;

12. Encourages Member States to further enhance collaboration and cooperation in managing trans-boundary marine resources, pastoral lands, forests, wildlife, transboundary rivers and lakes;

13. Once again underscores the importance of accelerating the implementation of the AU Climate Change and Resilience Development Strategy and Action Plan;

14. While looking forward to the successful organization of the COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in November 2022, strongly encourages all Member States to continue speaking with one voice, in order to more effectively promote and defend the African Common Position on climate change; and

15. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.