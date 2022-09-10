Communiqué of the 1101st meeting of the PSC held on 18 August 2022, on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts in Africa

PSC/PR/COMM.1101 (2022)

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1101st meeting held on 18 August 2022, on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts in Africa:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all previous decisions and pronouncements of AU Policy Organs, in particular, the Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.753(XXXIII)] adopted by the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, held in February 2020; as well as Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXCIV)] adopted by the 994th PSC meeting, held on 11 May 2021;

Deeply concerned by the continued prevalence of violent conflicts in their various manifestations on the Continent, which continue to adversely undermine the fundamental rights and welfare of children;

Determined to ensure effective child protection on the Continent, particularly in contexts of armed conflicts and full adherence, by all stakeholders, with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted by the UN General Assembly Resolution 44/25;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the AU in her capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for August 2022 and Co-chair of the Africa Platform on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts (AP CAAC), and the statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security and Co-chair of the AP CAAC, as well as Honorable Robert Nanima, Special Rapporteur on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts and member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC);

Also acknowledging the statements by representatives of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; Ms. Doris Mpoumou, Director and AU Representative of Save the Children International AU Liaison and Pan Africa Office; the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), the European Union Delegation to the African Union; as well as by other AU partners, international organizations and institutions;

Particularly noting with grave concern, the graphic illustrative presentations by invited representatives of children affected by armed conflict in Africa from various parts of the Continent; and;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: