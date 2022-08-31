Communiqué of the 1100th meeting of the PSC held on 15 August 2022, on Sanctions and Enforcement Capacities: Deterrence Against Unconstitutional Changes of Government

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1100th meeting held on 15 August 2022 on Sanctions and Enforcement Capacities: Deterrence Against Unconstitutional Changes of Government

The Peace and Security Council,

Deeply concerned about democratic reversals and threats facing constitutionalism in the Continent, particularly the new wave of unconstitutional changes of government, which threatens to impede the realization of all aspirations of the AU Agenda 2063; United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030 and the successful implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2030;

Determined to effectively prevent future unconstitutional changes of government in the Continent, among others, by ensuring the commitment of all Member States to respect and fully comply with all relevant AU normative instruments, in particular, the Constitutive Act of the African Union;

Further committed to effectively silence the guns in Africa by the year 2030, in order to create the necessary conditions for the realization of Agenda 2063 and the overall AU Vision of an integrated, peaceful and prosperous Continent, as well as UN Agenda 2030;

Recalling the Assembly Decision and Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Chances of Government, adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held on 28 May 2022 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea; and the Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government resulting from the Reflection Forum held from 15 to 17 March 2022 in Accra, Ghana, and adopted by the 16th Extraordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea ;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Jainaba Jagne, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the AU, as Chairperson of the PSC for the month of August 2022, and the statement by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Bankole Adeoye; and presentations received from the representatives ECCAS on behalf of RECs/RMs, the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS); and Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

Commends the commitment and efforts of the Member States and the AU Commission on the entrenchment of democratic governance through the promotion of shared values and norms;