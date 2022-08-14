Communique of the 1096th meeting of the PSC held on 2 August 2022, on the Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on Elections in Africa

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1096th meeting held on 2 August 2022, on the Report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on Elections in Africa.

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling all its previous decisions on elections in Africa, particularly, Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM.1062 (2022)] adopted at its 1062nd meeting held on 31 January 2022;

Noting the opening remarks made by H.E. Jainaba Jagne, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the AU as the PSC Chairperson for August 2022 and the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on Elections in Africa presented by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye;

Also noting the statement by the representative of the Republic of The Gambia, which held its elections during the first half of 2022; further noting the statements by the representatives of AU Member States that will be organizing their elections in the second half of the year 2022, namely: the Republic of Angola, the Republic of Congo, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Guinea Bissau, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Tunisia;

Reaffirming the determination of the AU to continue to promote, deepen and consolidate democracy, good governance, constitutionalism and the rule of law in all Member States, in line with Articles 3 and 4 of the AU Constitutive Act; and also reaffirming the importance of ensuring that the Member States fully adhere to the provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance;

Mindful of the significant contribution of credible, transparent, free and fair elections to conflict prevention, peacebuilding and political stability in Africa, as well as in strengthening democracy in the Member States; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: