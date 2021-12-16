Communique of the 1055th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) held at Ministerial level on 14 December 2021 on the theme: Interdependence between Peace, Security and Development

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1055th meeting held at Ministerial level on 14 December 2021 on the theme: Interdependence between Peace, Security and Development:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the interdependence between peace, security and development, and related themes, particularly, Communiques [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMLXXV)] adopted at its 975th meeting held on 27 January 2021 and [PSC/PR/COMM. 1 (DCCCLXXXIII)] adopted at its 883rd meeting held at the Ministerial level, in New York, on 27 September 2019;

Also recalling the OAU/AU 50th Anniversary Solemn Declaration, in which the Heads of State and Government pledged their determination to achieve the goal of a conflict-free Continent, to make peace a reality for all of Africa’s citizens and not to bequeath the burden of conflicts to future generations;

Reaffirming its commitment to Agenda 2063, particularly its flagship project of Silencing the Guns by 2030, aimed at achieving a conflict-free Africa, ridding the Continent of wars, violent conflicts and humanitarian disasters in order to attain peace and create conducive conditions for development across the Continent;

Faithful to the provisions of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, particularly Articles 3 and 4 stipulating, respectively, the objectives and the guiding principles of the PSC;

Expressing concern over the continued prevalence of violent conflict and the myriad threats to peace and security in Africa which are contributing to the socio-economic decline in the Continent;

Acknowledging the devastating socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Member States, particularly those already affected by, among others, travel bans, the scourge of armed conflict, terrorism and violent extremism, economic sanctions, and climate change;

Cognizant of the fact that full operationalization of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA) are imperative for the prevention of conflicts and promotion of sustainable peace and stability, collective security, good governance, and socio-economic development in the Continent;

Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia as Chairperson of the AU PSC for December 2021, and the statement by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; and also noting the statements by H.E. Ms. Hannah Tetteh, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union, as well as by the representatives of the AU Development Agency-NEPAD and the African Development Bank (ADB);

Reaffirming its solidarity with the Governments and people of Member States adversely affected by conflict and other threats to peace, security and development; expressing its unwavering commitment to silencing the guns in Africa by 2030, to completing the process of decolonization on the Continent, to eradicating terrorism and related scourges, to rejecting foreign interventions in the internal affairs of African States and emphasizing the imperative of respecting their respective sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity;

Reaffirming the inalienable right of all peoples to security, well-being, development and sovereignty over their natural resources, including the people of Non-Self-governing Territories under colonial occupation; and recalling the responsibility of the international community in ensuring the protection of their fundamental rights, including the imprescriptible right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: