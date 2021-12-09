Communique of the 1048th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) held on 15 November 2021 on Countering Extremist Ideology, Radicalization and Financing of Terrorism in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1048th meeting held on 15 November 2021 on Countering Extremist Ideology, Radicalization and Financing of Terrorism in Africa:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on preventing and combating terrorism, radicalization, and violent extremism in Africa, including its Communiqué of the 749th meeting held on 27th of January 2018, as well as its communique of the 1040th meeting held on 22 October 2021;

Deeply concerned by the growing threat to peace and security in Africa posed by the spread of radicalization and extremist ideologies, which promote terrorist activities and undermine AU efforts to end violent conflicts, and to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability on the Continent; noting with concern that the threat of terrorism, and extremism has become more diffuse, impacting various regions of the continent, and reiterating its resolve to combat this threat;

Also deeply concerned by the growing linkages between terrorism, the spread of radicalization and extremist ideologies on the Continent, with trans-national organized crime, including money laundering, illicit financial flows, smuggling, as well as illicit trade;

Underscoring that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to Africa’s peace and security, and that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivations; and emphasizing that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, or civilization;

Taking note of the statements made by H.E. Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chairperson of the PSC for November 2021 and by H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also taking note of the presentations made by the Director of the Egyptian Money-Laundering and Terrorist Financing Combating Unit; Acting Director of Al-Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism; and Acting Director of African Center for the Study and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT).

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,