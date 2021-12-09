Communique of the 1047th meeting of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) held on 12 November 2021, on Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa

COMMUNIQUÉ

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1047th meeting held on 12 November 2021, on Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) in Africa

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.729 (XXXII)] on the African Solidarity Initiative adopted by the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State held from 9 to 10 February 2020; as well as all its pronouncements and decisions on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. 1017 (2021)] adopted at its 1017th meeting held on 5 August 2021; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMLVIII)] adopted at its 958th meeting held on 23 October 2020; as well as Communique [ PSC/MIN/COMM. (DCCCXCIX)] adopted at its 899th meeting held at ministerial level on 5 December 2019;

Determined to further strengthen and enhance the effectiveness of AU PCRD interventions in Member States in post-conflict settings and those in political transition; and Deeply concerned by relapses in some Member States in post-conflict situations, back to the cycle of violent conflicts and also by the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government in other Member States;

Mindful of the critical role of PCRD efforts in contributing towards strengthening the capacity and resilience of Sate institutions, as well as in promoting good governance, peacebuilding and conflict prevention;

Noting the opening remarks by Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt and PSC Chairperson for the month of November 2021, H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Omar Gad; the presentations by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, as well as by the Executive Director for the Cairo Centre for Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding in Africa (CCCPA), Dr. Ahmed Nehad Abdel- Latif; the statements by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office to the African Union, H.E. Hannah Tetteh; as well as by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador, Ms Jeinaba Jagne; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,