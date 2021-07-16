Communique of the 1007th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Status Report / Roadmap to the full Operationalization of the African Standby Force and the AU Continental Logistics Base, 8 July 2021

COMMUNIQUE

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1007th meeting held on 8 July 2021 on the Status Report/Roadmap to the full Operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF) and the AU Continental Logistics Base (CLB):

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements relating to the establishment and operationalization of the African Standby Force (ASF), particularly, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMLX)] adopted at its 960th meeting held on 28 October 2020, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXLXX)] adopted at its 870th meeting held on 20 August 2019; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCXCV)] adopted at its 795th meeting held on 20 September 2018, Communique PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLXVII) adopted at 767th meeting held on 25 April 2018;

Also recalling the Decision of the 14th Extra-Ordinary Session (Ext/Assembly/AU/Dec.1 (XIV) adopted on 6 December 2020, particularly paragraph (xi) which “DECIDES to declare the African Standby Force (ASF) fully operational and DIRECTS the PSC to utilise its framework in mandating and authorising AU peace support operations; in this regard, ALSO DECIDES to dissolve the African Capacity for Immediate Response to Crisis (ACIRC) taking note of the fact that ASF is operational and REQUESTS the Heads of State and Government of the ACIRC Volunteering Nations to wind down the operations of ACIRC by the February 2021 Ordinary Session of the Assembly”.

Noting the opening remarks made by H.E Ambassador Victor Adeleke, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for July 2021, and the statement by H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security;

Further noting the progress reports presented by the representatives of the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms (RECs/RMs), namely: the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the North African Regional Capability (NARC) and the written submission by the East African Standby Force Coordination Mechanism (EASFCOM);

Faithful to the relevant provisions of Article 13 of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council on the establishment of ASF composed of multidisciplinary contingents ready for rapid deployment at appropriate notice pursuant to Article 4(h) and (j) of the AU Constitutive Act;

Reaffirming its respect to each Member State’s inalienable right to sovereignty and the vital role of the RECs/RMs as primary responders of crisis/conflict situations in their respective jurisdictions, in line with the cardinal principles of subsidiarity, complementarity and comparative advantage;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: