Communique of the 1004th meeting of the Peace and Security Concil of the African Union on the adoption of the Conclusions of the 13th Retreat of the Peace and Security Council, 17 June 2021
Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1004th meeting held on 17 June 2021, on the adoption of the Conclusions of the 13th Retreat of the PSC on the Review of its Working Methods in the Context of the AU Institutional Reforms and the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030,
The Peace and Security Council,
Noting the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Joel Nkurabagaya, the Permanent Representative of Burundi, in his capacity as Chairperson of the PSC for June 2021; and presentations by H.E. Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi, the Permanent representative of Algeria, in his capacity as PSC Chairperson for May 2021, on the Conclusions of the Mombasa Retreat and on the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030;.
Recalling its previous decisions on its working methods, in particular, Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(LXXXV)] adopted at its 85th meeting held on 8 August 2007, in which Council decided to review its working methods, on a regular basis, and to adjust them as the need arises;
Also recalling the AU Assembly decisions on the on-going AU Institutional Reforms, particularly decision Assembly/AU/Dec.635(XXVIII), adopted on 30 and 31 January 2017, which called for the PSC to strengthen its working methods and its role in conflict prevention and crisis management;
Mindful of the ongoing AU Institutional Reform process aimed at further strengthening the institutional capacity of the Union and its Organs, including the PSC, with a view to further enhancing its capacity to more effectively discharge its mandate of promoting peace, security and stability in the African Continent; and
Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:
Commends the Government of the Republic of Kenya for hosting, from 27 to 29 May 2021, in Mombasa, the 13th Retreat of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on its Working Methods in the Context of AU Institutional Reforms;
Expresses its appreciation to People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021, for the successful conduct of the Retreat, and to the PSC Committee of Experts, the PSC Secretariat and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) for developing the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030;
Adopts the Conclusions of the 13th Retreat on Working Methods in the Context of AU Institutional Reforms and the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by Year 2030;
Decides to submit the Conclusions of the Retreat and Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by Year 2030, to the upcoming ordinary session of the Assembly of the Union to be held in January/February 2022, for endorsement;
Requests the AU Commission to amend the relevant sections of the Manual of the PSC on Working Methods, in line with the adopted Conclusions of the 13th Retreat on Working Methods in the Context of AU Institutional Reforms and to submit them to the to the upcoming ordinary session of the Assembly of the Union to be held in January/February 2022, for endorsement;
Also decides to circulate the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by Year 2030 to the AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns in Africa for guidance as a template for the elaboration of his future reports to the AU Assembly;
Requests the AU Commission to circulate the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism for the Implementation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa by 2030, to all Member States, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs) and all other relevant stakeholders for their use;
Agrees to regularly review and further enrich its working methods, as well as the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism as the need arises, in order to enable Council to more effectively discharge its mandate;
Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.