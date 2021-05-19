Communiqué of the High-Level Emergency Virtual Meeting of African Ministers of Health on the COVID-19 Situation in Africa [EN/PT]

African Ministers of Health endorsed an adapted strategy to fight COVID-19 underpinned by enhanced approaches to Prevent, Monitor, and Treat

We, African Union (AU) Ministers of Health gathered virtually under the leadership of H.E Mr. Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chair of the AU; H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and the AU COVID-19 Champion; and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the 8th of May 2021 for a high level emergency meeting to evaluate the Africa Joint Continental Strategy on COVID-19 implementation status and discuss ways to adapt and improve our response strategy in light of the continuous threat posed by the SARSCoV-2 virus.

PREAMBLE

RECALLING the Emergency Ministerial Meeting of 22nd February 2020 devoted to the COVID-19 under the theme “Coordinated Actions to Prepare and Respond to COVID-19 infection in Africa” that endorsed the Africa Joint Continental Strategy on COVID-19 and established the Africa Taskforce for Novel Coronavirus (AFTCOR), which is a continental platform to better coordinate our efforts across Africa.

COGNIZANT of the fact that COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to socio-economic and health security of Africa’s efforts to achieve its set goals of Agenda 2063.

CONCERNED about the rising morbidity and mortality caused so far by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa; the negative impacts on physical, mental health, social well-being; negative impacts on economy; and the consequent exacerbation of inequalities within and between countries.

INDIGNANT at the fact that Africa faces severe delays to accessing life-saving vaccines for COVID-19 and may experience similar delays in accessing vaccines in future pandemics or outbreak situations.

RECOGNIZING the need for Africa to expand its ability to manufacture quality, safe, efficacious, and affordable diagnostics, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines, essential health technologies, to guarantee its health security needs.

RECOGNIZING the concerning situation with the emergence SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and the impact on the efficacy of certain vaccines and the consequences on the ease of transmission of the virus.

INSPIRED by the launch today of the 4D partnership bringing together the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC); the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement Secretariat; the Department of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation; the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy & Sustainable Environment; the Department of Economic Development, Trade, Industry & Mining, all organs and policy and technical arms of the African Union Commission to harness and enable a fuller appreciation of the sociopolitical determinants of health within the Agenda 2063.

COGNISANT of the fact that the 4D Partnership’s success relies on the public-private linkages it fosters across the continental public sector, represented by the AU, and the private sector, as well as civil society institutions, at both national and regional levels in enriching the interactions among health, economics and security, thereby hastening the emergence of a new innovation-driven Public Health Order in Africa.

ACKNOWLEDGING the key leadership role of Africa CDC and the fundamental role of the Bureau of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government and AUC in catalysing and coordinating the comprehensive continental response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the central efforts of AU Member States.

WELCOMES the close collaboration between Africa CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), and partners that has supported countries to strengthen their capacity to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent including: (1) scaling up of laboratory diagnosis, including subtyping and genome sequencing; (2) enhancing screening at entry points and surveillance as well as the use of a uniform COVID-Tech platform for Africa, (3) strengthening infection prevention and control measures, and (4) implementing the public health and social measures.