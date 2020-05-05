Communiqué Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 918th meeting held on 14 April 2020, on the impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak on peace and security in Africa, (S/2020/324)

The Peace and Security Council,

Acknowledging that COVID-19 constitutes an existential serious threat to international peace and security, as it is affecting virtually all countries of the world; Also acknowledging the very serious and unprecedented threats to human security and national economies posed by COVID-19, which is diverting resources from existing capacities and initiatives to address and resolve conflicts, as well as from socio-economic development in the Continent, to the efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic;

Noting with deep concern the negative impact of COVID-19 on AU peace and security activities, within the context of ongoing efforts to silence the guns in the Continent, including diversion of funding meant for sustaining peace support operations, as well as post-conflict reconstruction and peacebuilding programmes, particularly in areas ravaged by armed, terrorist and extremist groups, among others; also noting with deep concern, the impact of COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of the people in the Continent, including refugees and internally displaced persons, as well as other vulnerable sections of society, including the elderly;

Recalling Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXV)] adopted at its 915th meeting held on 9 March 2020 on the outbreak of COVID-19;

Welcoming the United Nations General Assembly Resolution on “Global Solidarity to fight the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)”, adopted on 2 April 2020, which recognized the unprecedented negative effects of COVID-19 and called for intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat the deadly pandemic;

Also recalling the communique adopted by the emergency meeting of African Ministers of Health on COVID-19, held on 22 February 2020, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as well as the Declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) issued on 30 January 2020, on COVID-19 outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC);

Further recalling Articles 6 of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council, which provides, as one of the core functions of Council, humanitarian action and disaster management; Article 13, paragraphs 3f and 3g, which provides, as part of the mandate of the African Standby Force (ASF), the provision of humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilian population in conflict areas and supporting efforts to address major natural disasters; and any other functions as may be mandated by the Peace and Security Council or th e Assembly; and also recalling the provisions of Article 15 (1) of its Protocol, which stipulate that the PSC shall take active part in coordinating and conducting humanitarian action in order to restore life to normalcy in the event of conflicts or natural disasters, including outbreaks of epidemics/pandemics;