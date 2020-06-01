Communiqué of the 926th meeting of the PSC held on 19 May 2020, on the update on the progress in controlling the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and its impact in Africa

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 926th meeting held on 19 May 2020, on the update on the progress in controlling the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and its impact in Africa,

The Peace and Security Council,

Noting the opening remarks made by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of May 2020, H.E. Ambassador Professor Mafa Sejanamane, as well as the presentations made by the Deputy Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma and the Special Representative of the Secretary General to the African Union and Head of UNOAU, Madam Hanna S. Tetteh;

Mindful of the fact that, COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis impacting the entire globe, with far-reaching political, economic, social and security consequences throughout Africa and the rest of the world;

Recalling its previous decisions on the fight against COVID-19, in particular, Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(CMX)] adopted at 910th meeting held on 13 February 2020; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXV)] adopted at its 915th meeting held on 9 March 2020; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXVIII)], adopted at 910th meeting held on 14 April 2020; Communique PSC/PR/COMM.(CMXXII), adopted at its 922nd meeting held on 6 May 2020; and Communique PSC/PR/COMM. (CMXXIV), adopted at its 924th meeting held on 12 May 2020;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: