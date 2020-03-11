Communiqué of the 914th meeting of the PSC, 5 March 2020, on the reports by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) as well as the steps taken to position the APRM as an Early Warning Tool for Conflict Prevention

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.686 (XXX)] adopted by the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union held in January 2018, in Addis Ababa, in which the Assembly welcomed the steps taken to position the APRM as part of AU’s early warning tools for conflict prevention on the Continent. Also recalling its previous press statements, [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCCXIX)] adopted at its 819th meeting held on 19 December 2018, and [PSC/PR/BR. (DCCCXIX)] adopted at its 871st meeting held on 22 August 2019;

Noting the statements made by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Crisantos Obama Ondo, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of March 2020, and the briefing made by the member of the APRM Review Panel of Eminent Persons, H.E. Professor Ibrahim Gambari;

Inspired by the AU Theme of the year 2020 on Silencing the Guns – Creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development and the Decisions of the 33rd African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government held on 9-10 February 2020, in Addis Ababa, relating to the state of peace and security in Africa;

Mindful of aspiration 4 of the AU Agenda 2063, for a peaceful and secure Africa, anchored by functional mechanisms for peaceful prevention and resolution of conflicts, including promotion of dialogue, and a culture of peace and tolerance through peace education amongst others;

Reiterating its support towards the fulfilment of the APRM mandate to promote the Union’s ideals and shared values of democratic governance and inclusive development, in accordance with the standards contained in the African Union Declaration on Democracy, Political, Economic and Corporate Governance, and in the context of harmony and synergy between the APRM, the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA);

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: