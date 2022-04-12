Communiqué of the 1072nd meeting of the PSC on Mine Action in Africa held on 1 April 2022, in commemoration of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1072nd meeting on Mine Action in Africa held on 1 April 2022, in commemoration of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action:

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on Mine Action and related thematic areas, particularly Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCCXXXVII)] adopted at its 837th meeting held on 4 April 2019, and communiqué PSC/PR/COMM.1032(2021) adopted at its 1032nd meeting held on 16 September 2021; also recalling the AU Mine Action and Explosives Remnants of War Strategic Framework;

Highlighting the critical importance of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC), the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) and the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) in strengthening and upholding the norms against explosive weapons on the Continent;

Faithful to Resolution CM/Res 1593 on the “UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons and Problems Posed by the Proliferation of Anti-Personnel Mines in Africa”, adopted at the 62nd Ordinary Session of the OAU Council of Ministers, in June 1995, which, inter alia, called for the total ban of anti-personnel landmines and the universalization of the relevant legally binding instruments, as well as endorsed measures to address the impact of landmines and the developments that led to the adoption of the Common African Positions on landmines; also mindful of Decision CM/Dec.363 (LXVI) adopted by the 66th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers in May 1997 in Harare, Zimbabwe;

Stressing that the Common African Position on Anti-personnel Mines adopted by the 2nd Continental Conference of African Experts in September 2004 and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) adopted in July 2017 are instruments adopted to guide Member States to comprehensively prohibit and totally eliminate Nuclear Weapons;

Noting the statement of H.E. Evariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, delivered on his behalf by Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Burundi to the African Union and Chairperson of the PSC for the month of April 2022, and the presentation by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also noting the statements by the representatives of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC); and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: