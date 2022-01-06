Communiqué of the 1056th meeting of the PSC held on 30 December 2021, on Consideration of the Conclusions of the Eighth High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, held at the ministerial level, in Oran, Algeria, from 2 to 4 December 2021

Communique

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU), at its 1056th meeting held on 30 December 2021, on Consideration of the Conclusions of the Eighth High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, held at the ministerial level, in Oran, Algeria, from 2 to 4 December 2021, under the chairmanship of Ethiopia, with a view to Assisting Incoming African Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in Preparing to Address Peace and Security Issues on the Continent, within the decision-making process of the United Nations Security Council:

The Peace and Security Council,

***Taking note ***of the opening statement made by H.E Ato Demeke Mekonen, Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Chairperson of the AU PSC for the month of December 2021;

Recalling its previous pronouncements and decisions, as well as all Conclusions of its previous High-Level Seminars on Peace and Security in Africa, namely, the Conclusions of the 7th High Level Seminar held in Libreville, Gabon, from 13 to 14 January 2020; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM. (DCCXLVI)] adopted at its 746th meeting held on 17 January 2018; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(DCL)] adopted at its 650th meeting held on 17 January 2017; Communique [PSC/PR/COMM.(CDLXXVIII)] adopted at its 478th meeting held on 19 December 2014; and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.(CDXVIII)] adopted at its 418th meeting held on 11 February 2014, as well as Assembly Decision [Assembly/AU/Dec.598(XXVI)] adopted by the Twenty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, held in Addis Ababa, from 30 to 31 January 2016;

Determined to continue to further amplify the African voice and enhance the effectiveness of the A3 in articulating, defending and promoting common African positions and interests, within the UN Security Council; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council

1. Decides to adopt the Conclusions of the Eighth High Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa held in Oran, Algeria, from 2 to 4 December 2021;

2. Commends the two outgoing A3 Members, namely, Niger and Tunisia, for their exemplary work during their tenure in the UN Security Council;

3. Congratulates Gabon and Ghana for their election as non-permanent members of the Security Council and welcomes them in the A3 Group, as well as to the 8th High Level Seminar and expresses Africa’s hope for their unwavering commitment to champion the common African positions and interests within the UN Security Council;

4. Encourages the remaining and incoming A3 Members, namely, Gabon, Ghana and Kenya, to maintain the current momentum, preserve the gains made thus far, and to continue strengthening their unity and coordination, with a view to more effectively amplifying and spearheading the African voice on peace and security issues of interest and concern to Africa, within the decision-making process of the UN Security Council;

5. Also commends St. Vincent and Grenadines current A3 members representing Africa’s sixth region for consistently supporting the efforts of the A3 and underscores the need to continue to identify possible additional allies in the UN Security Council;

6. Underlines the importance of cohesion and enhanced coordination among the A3, with a view to ensuring effective articulation, promotion and defense of Africa’s positions and interests within the UNSC decision-making process on peace and security issues of interest and concern to the Continent and its people;

7. Further commends the Government of Algeria for hosting the Eighth High Level Seminar in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR);

8. Endorses the recommendations by the High Level Seminar, to further strengthen the coordination between the PSC and the A3, so as to promote effective articulation, promotion and defense of common African positions on peace and security issues concerning the Continent and its people, within the decision-making processes of the UN Security Council;

9. Requests the Chairperson of the Commission to urgently address the institutional capacity challenges facing the AU Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York, particularly staffing, in order to ensure that the Mission discharges its mandate more effectively as the A3 Secretariat and, in this context, welcomes the pledge made by Algeria to, once again, second one officer (diplomat) to the AU Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations, in New York, with a view to alleviating the current human resources capacity challenges facing the Mission and encourages other Member States to emulate the exemplary gesture demonstrated by Algeria;

10. Also requests the Chairperson of the Commission to further enhance the institutional capacity of the PSC Secretariat, particularly by deploying a dedicated desk for ensuring effective coordination between the PSC and the A3;

11. Further requests the AU Commission, to take all necessary steps to facilitate the effective implementation of the outcomes of the Eighth High-Level Seminar on Peace and Security in Africa, particularly to develop a manual of guidelines on the engagements and coordination of the A3 in the UN Security Council, as well as cooperation and collaboration of the PSC and the A3+1, to be considered and adopted by the 9th Annual High Level Seminar to take place in 2022;

12. Decides to remain seized of the matter.