Communiqué of the 1000th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the activities of the PSC since its establishment, in celebration of the Council’s 1000th meeting, 25 May 2021

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 1000thmeeting held on 25 May 2021, on the activities of the PSC since its establishment, in celebration of the Council’s 1000th meeting.

The Peace and Security Council,

Commemorating the 58th Anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity/African Union (OAU/AU), and celebrating the 1000th of the Council’s recorded meetings, in nineteen (19) years since its establishment in 2004;

Taking note of the opening remarks by H.E. Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi, Permanent Representative of People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for May 2021 and the statement by H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; also taking note the statements made by three previous AU Commissioners for Peace and Security, namely H.E. Ambassador Said Djinnit, from 2004 to 2008; H.E. Ambassador Ramtane Lamamra, , from 2008 to 2013; and H.E. Ambassador Smail Chergui, from 2013to 2021 and the statement made by Dr. Admore Mupoki Kambudzi, Former Director of the Peace and Security Department and First Secretary to the AU PSC;

Recalling the Solemn Declaration adopted at the 50th Anniversary of the OAU/AU on 25 May 2013 and the Ext/Assembly/AU/Decl.1 adopted by the 14th extraordinary session of the AU Assembly in December 2020;

Also recalling all its previous decisions and pronouncements on its activities in the promotion of peace, security, stability and development in Africa, in particular Press Statement [PSC/PR/BR.(CDXXXVII)] adopted at its 437th meeting held on25 May 2014, which marked the Tenth Anniversary of its launching; the Declaration on the Tenth Anniversary of the PSC, adopted at its 444th PSC meeting held on 25 June 2014, at Heads of State and Government level, as well as the Statement of Commitment to Peace and Security In Africa, adopted by the Heads of State and Government of the PSC, during the solemn ceremonial launching of the PSC,[PSC/AHG/ST.(X)], held on 25 May 2004, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia;

Mindful of the relevant provisions of the AU Constitutive Act and the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union which attach paramount importance to the necessity of peace, security and stability in Africa as a necessary precondition for the acceleration of socio-economic development and integration of the Continent;

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the PSC to the promotion of a stable, secure and peaceful Africa, as well as to realize the ideals enshrined in the Constitutive Act of the Union and the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council; and

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council,