22 Jun 2018

Communication & Community Engagement & Humanitarian Partnerships Newsletter - 2nd Quarter 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Jun 2018
This quarterly update is compiled by OCHA ROSEA to support growth in innovative policy, practice and partnerships in humanitarian action to better engage with disaster-affected communities across Southern and Eastern Africa.

How can we better support innovation in emergencies

Agnes Schneidt, Innovation Officer (Energy and Environment), looks back on UNHCR’s operations in Uganda and lessons learned for the future:

We began providing support to the Uganda operation in September 2016 in the wake of the South Sudan Emergency Response in West Nile Region. This included four missions to date. Our primary focus was to facilitate the design of Communicating with Communities initiatives and the establishment of appropriate feedback mechanisms to detect and report potential fraud and other issues.

Do humanitarians really NEED to be accountable to communities?

Sharon Reader, Community Engagement and Accountability Senior Advisor with IFRC Africa, explores why humanitarians don’t NEED but SHOULD:
Do humanitarian agencies really NEED to be accountable to communities? Unfortunately, the answer to this question is no, we don’t. [...] If I were to ask, “SHOULD humanitarian agencies be accountable to communities?” the answer would be an emphatic yes.

'I knew I would be able to restart my life': New hope in north east Nigeria after Red Cross cash transfers

IFRC West Coast Cluster Office reflects on the role of cash transfers in north east Nigeria: “When I was informed that I would be among the beneficiaries of the Red Cross, I was excited because I knew I would be able to restart my life,” said Hadiza confidently with a spark in her eye. “In two years, I should have about nine goats, I won’t have to worry anymore.”

