Communicable Disease Threats Report, 30 September-6 October 2018 (Week 40)

Publication regarding first human case of rat hepatitis E reported by University of Hong Kong

According to a study conducted by the University of Hong Kong released on 28 September 2018, human infection with rat hepatitis E virus (HEV) has been documented for the first time. The case was found in an immunosuppressed individual due to a recent liver transplant. The case presented with abnormal liver function resulting in the identification of rat HEV in clinical samples such as stool, blood and liver tissue.

Using genome sequencing, the virus isolate was found to be closely related to a rat HEV strain previously identified in Vietnam.

There was no evidence of rat HEV infection found in the organ donor.

Rat HEV could not be detected in rodent faecal samples collected from the housing building where the case lives. However, further investigations documented that rat HEV circulates in rats in Hong Kong. The case recovered after receiving ribavirin.

To date, no human case due to rat HEV has been reported in Europe. However, studies showed a high prevalence of rat HEV in European rat populations (studies 1±2). Human cases in Europe cannot be excluded, particularly in immunosuppressed patients who also represent the most vulnerable risk group for chronic infection, severe disease progression and fatal outcomes related to HEV in EU/EEA.

Efforts to prevent the transmission of HEV through substances of human origin include comprehensive blood testing in certain EU countries, screening of immunosuppressed patients and testing of organ donors. To assess the risk of HEV in Europe, ECDC has established an expert group on HEV epidemiology, supported the establishment of HEVnet, a sequence database for HEV molecular epidemiology, at the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, and is involved in a clinical study to investigate risk factors for chronic and fatal HEV cases.

More information on hepatitis E is available in ECDC's fact sheet: https://ecdc.europa.eu/en/hepatitis-e/facts