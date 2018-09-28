Communicable Disease Threats Report, 23-29 September 2018 (Week 39)

Monkeypox - the United Kingdom ex Nigeria - 2018 Opening date: 12 September 2018 Latest update: 28 September 2018 ÎUpdate of the week On 26 September 2018, the UK reported an additional case of monkeypox. The case was involved in the care of the case in Blackpool Victoria Hospital before monkeypox was diagnosed.

The case is currently isolated to minimise the risk of onward transmission to others. The patient is currently being treated in the specialist unit at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

During the West Nile virus transmission season (expected to be between June and November), ECDC monitors the occurrence of West Nile virus infections in EU/EEA Member States and EU neighbouring countries and publishes weekly epidemiological updates to inform blood safety authorities of areas at NUTS 3 (Nomenclature of Territorial Units for Statistics 3) or GAUL 2 (Global Administrative Unit Layers 2) level where there is ongoing virus transmission.

West Nile virus - Multistate (Europe) - Monitoring season 2018 Opening date: 30 May 2018 Latest update: 28 September 2018 ÎUpdate of the week Between 21 and 27 September 2018, EU Member States reported 132 human West Nile virus infections in Greece (37), Italy (42), Hungary (23), Romania (21), Croatia (8) and Bulgaria (1). EU neighbouring countries reported 34 cases, all in Serbia.

In four areas, human cases were reported for the first time: Croatia (2), Bulgaria (1) and Serbia (1). All other human cases were reported from areas that have been affected during previous transmission seasons.

This week, 9 deaths were reported by Romania (5), Greece (2), Bulgaria (1) and Italy (1).

In the same week, 12 outbreaks among equids were reported by Hungary (15), Italy (9), Greece (1) and Germany (1). This is the first time a West Nile virus infection was detected in an equid in Germany.