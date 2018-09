The ECDC Communicable Disease Threats Report (CDTR) is a weekly bulletin for epidemiologists and health professionals on active public health threats. This issue covers the period 2-8 September 2018 and includes updates on poliomyelitis, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), influenza A(H5N6), listeriosis, West Nile virus, Ebola virus disease, cholera and Salmonella Mikawasima.